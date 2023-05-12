Huntington National Bank Sells 971 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,191 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $469,029,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $402,031,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $6,587,360. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE SPGI opened at $360.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.
