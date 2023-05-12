Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Up to $31.65

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.65, but opened at $33.35. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 846,621 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Icahn Enterprises Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79.
Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,739.09%.
Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
Further Reading
