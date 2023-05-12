IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IDA. Mizuho downgraded shares of IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.67.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $109.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average of $106.39. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $115.92.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $157,207,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after buying an additional 50,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.