IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Announces Earnings Results

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 115.17%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $21.44 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDYA. TheStreet lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

