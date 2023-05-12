iExec RLC (RLC) Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00005678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 12% lower against the dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $121.80 million and $8.63 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.43440518 USD and is down -7.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $8,902,422.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

