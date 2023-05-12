IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $12.92

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.92, but opened at $13.30. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 114,400 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IGMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $545.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,114.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 54.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 90.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

