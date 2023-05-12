IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,657.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMIAY shares. HSBC raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.97) to GBX 2,000 ($25.24) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,530 ($19.31) to GBX 1,610 ($20.32) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

IMI Price Performance

Shares of IMIAY stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. IMI has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $45.49.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

