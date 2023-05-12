Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 21,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 928% from the average daily volume of 2,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Immune Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and marketing of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and MedTech products. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.