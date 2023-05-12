ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.79

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.88. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 1,681,169 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 70.6% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 131,240 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 29.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 889,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 199,965 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,421,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

