Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $74.00. Approximately 632,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 272,635 shares.The stock last traded at $61.24 and had previously closed at $58.86.

IMCR has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 29,390 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,375,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Immunocore by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,089,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,638 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 43.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,950,000 after buying an additional 270,636 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 185.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $57.34.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.64). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $58.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

