Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,988,965 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 734,815 shares during the period. Imperial Oil accounts for about 3.2% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,168,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1,250.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMO shares. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.7 %

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 72,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.3674 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.64%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.