IMS Capital Management Has $2.64 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,544,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,854,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.50. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

