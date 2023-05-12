IMS Capital Management Takes $1.55 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.0% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.53. The company had a trading volume of 192,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,823. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.34. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $131.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

