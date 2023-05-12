Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Short Interest Up 159.8% in April

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 159.8% from the April 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.
Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Up 8.2 %
INDP stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.11. 5,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,313. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a pre-clinical biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel and patented systemically-administered anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy. The firm created patented treatment methods and associated patented compositions for attenuation and killing of non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria.
