IndiGG Tops One Day Trading Volume of $58,964.83 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last week, IndiGG has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $58,964.83 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IndiGG alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000028 BTC.

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IndiGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IndiGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.