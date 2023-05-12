Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Purchased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Ingles Markets worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 4,536.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMKTA traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,035. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.32 and a 1-year high of $102.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $46,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $232,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

