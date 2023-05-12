Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Cut to C$16.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities to C$16.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

INGXF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

INGXF stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 0.53. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -208.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operations of renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities, focused on the hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

