Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Director Purchases $49,826.25 in Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,826.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Innospec Price Performance

IOSP stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Innospec had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Innospec by 74.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 557.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.