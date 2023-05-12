Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the April 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Innovative Food Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of IVFH stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. Innovative Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce and direct-to-chef platforms. It distributes specialty food and food related products through national partnership based and regionally based foodservice related channels. Its products include seafood, meat and game, produce, poultry, mushrooms, and cheese.

