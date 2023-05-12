Insider Buying: Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Insider Acquires A$11,950.22 in Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Rating) insider Christina Stercken acquired 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$27.10 ($18.43) per share, with a total value of A$11,950.22 ($8,129.40).

Christina Stercken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Christina Stercken bought 210 shares of Ansell stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$27.24 ($18.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,719.98 ($3,891.14).

Ansell Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64.

Ansell Cuts Dividend

About Ansell

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.291 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, February 19th. Ansell’s payout ratio is presently 44.58%.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

