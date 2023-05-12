Insider Buying: The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Director Purchases $23,610.00 in Stock

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) Director Stuart G. Smith purchased 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $23,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 105,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
First Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $22.56 on Friday. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48.
First Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
First Bancorp Company Profile
The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.
Featured Stories
