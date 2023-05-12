Insider Buying: Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) CEO Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of WTFC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.91. 317,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,961. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $97.81. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.
Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
