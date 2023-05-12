Insider Selling: BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) General Counsel Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,935.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BRP Group Trading Up 1.1 %

BRP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 254,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,886. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $246.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in BRP Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in BRP Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in BRP Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

