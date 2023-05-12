Insider Selling: Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $164,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,801,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $155,775.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

CCF opened at $112.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.59. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $74.36 and a twelve month high of $114.07.

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chase by 10.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 63,890 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chase in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chase by 30.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chase by 151.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Chase by 2.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

