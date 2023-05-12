Insider Selling: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,325. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

