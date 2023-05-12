Insider Selling: Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Major Shareholder Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLMEGet Rating) major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 5,500 shares of Flame Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $55,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,375,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,114,095.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Icav Pilgrim also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 10th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 21,763 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $220,894.45.
  • On Monday, May 8th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 31,283 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $317,522.45.

Flame Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FLME remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,976. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,023,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 628,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Flame Acquisition by 140,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Flame Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,424,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 278.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 449,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 330,785 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flame Acquisition

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

