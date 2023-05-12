Insider Selling: Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Major Shareholder Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 5,500 shares of Flame Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $55,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,375,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,114,095.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Global Icav Pilgrim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 21,763 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $220,894.45.
- On Monday, May 8th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 31,283 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $317,522.45.
Flame Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of FLME remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,976. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Flame Acquisition
Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.
