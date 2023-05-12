Insider Selling: Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Major Shareholder Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 5,500 shares of Flame Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $55,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,375,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,114,095.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Icav Pilgrim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 21,763 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $220,894.45.

On Monday, May 8th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 31,283 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $317,522.45.

Flame Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FLME remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,976. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flame Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,023,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 628,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Flame Acquisition by 140,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Flame Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,424,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 278.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 449,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 330,785 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

