Insider Selling: General Electric (NYSE:GE) SVP Sells 173,873 Shares of Stock

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $102.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $635,274,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after buying an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $149,051,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $121,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

