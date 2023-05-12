Insider Selling: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Insider Sells 1,972 Shares of Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,059,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,356. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after acquiring an additional 78,166 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

