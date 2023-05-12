Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CEO Sells $2,849,316.47 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of MAR opened at $174.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $183.27. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.70 and a 200 day moving average of $163.76.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
