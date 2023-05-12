Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CEO Sells $2,849,316.47 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MAR opened at $174.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $183.27. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.70 and a 200 day moving average of $163.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,039,000 after buying an additional 1,334,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 14,240.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

