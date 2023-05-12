Insider Selling: Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Director Sells 2,398 Shares of Stock

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Materion Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of MTRN stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $95.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.08.
Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
About Materion
Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Materion (MTRN)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.