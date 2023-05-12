Insider Selling: Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Director Sells 2,398 Shares of Stock

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Materion Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $95.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Materion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Materion by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Materion by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Materion by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.