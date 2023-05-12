Insider Selling: Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) CFO Steve Filton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.53. The company had a trading volume of 333,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,973. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $154.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.12.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.