Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $441,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 611,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,179,419.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total value of $920,262.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $429,760.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $654,750.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $431,520.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $1,267,740.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,600,560.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $406,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $406,200.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total value of $417,520.00.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $220.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.75. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $226.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,388,000 after buying an additional 1,385,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,956,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,386,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,137,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

