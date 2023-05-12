Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $701,500.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $701,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 446,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,340,494.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XPEL Stock Performance

XPEL stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.99 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.91.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.06 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in XPEL by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in XPEL by 16.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 75.0% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.