Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) in the last few weeks:
- 5/3/2023 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.
- 5/3/2023 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $315.00.
- 5/3/2023 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $304.00.
- 5/3/2023 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $303.00 to $321.00.
- 4/13/2023 – Inspire Medical Systems is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/11/2023 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2023 – Inspire Medical Systems is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.
Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:INSP traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $290.83. The company had a trading volume of 75,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,047. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $294.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.97.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 306.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,064.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.