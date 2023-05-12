Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) in the last few weeks:

5/3/2023 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

5/3/2023 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $315.00.

5/3/2023 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $304.00.

5/3/2023 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $303.00 to $321.00.

4/13/2023 – Inspire Medical Systems is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Inspire Medical Systems is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $290.83. The company had a trading volume of 75,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,047. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $294.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.97.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $720,355.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,875 shares of company stock worth $5,445,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 306.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,064.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

