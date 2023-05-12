InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Performance

NSPR opened at $1.38 on Monday. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 357.59% and a negative return on equity of 78.10%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Further Reading

