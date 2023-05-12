Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$199.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.68. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$172.04 and a 52 week high of C$209.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$196.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$197.81.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$5.58 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 13.1544452 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$5,850,000.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$223.40.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also

