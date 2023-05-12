Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $222,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 538,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,984,749.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $44.35 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. VNET Group reissued a "maintains" rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

