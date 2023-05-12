Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $222,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,984,749.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Intapp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $44.35 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.62.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intapp (INTA)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.