Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $222,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,984,749.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $44.35 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

INTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

