Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

INTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

INTA stock opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. Intapp has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $30,901.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,074 shares in the company, valued at $811,981.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 29,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,148,421.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,011,194 shares in the company, valued at $195,687,125.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $30,901.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,074 shares in the company, valued at $811,981.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,635 shares of company stock worth $10,946,170 over the last ninety days. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Intapp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Intapp by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

