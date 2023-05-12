Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) PT Lowered to C$1.60

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Integra Resources from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Integra Resources stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Integra Resources by 96.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Integra Resources by 362.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 339,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Integra Resources by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 51,830 shares during the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

