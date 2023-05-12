Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) PT Lowered to C$1.60

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Integra Resources from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Integra Resources Stock Down 1.3 %
Integra Resources stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
