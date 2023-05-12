Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Intellicheck in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IDN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.62. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intellicheck by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

