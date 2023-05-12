Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IFSPF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Interfor Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of IFSPF opened at $15.92 on Monday. Interfor has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corp. engages in the business of producing and selling lumber, timber, and other wood products. It operates sawmills in Washington, Oregon, Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana; and value-added remanufacturing plant. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

