Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFP. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Stock Performance

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$21.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$19.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.29.

Insider Activity at Interfor

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29) by C($0.39). The company had revenue of C$829.88 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interfor will post 0.250798 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.15 per share, with a total value of C$80,750.00. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.