Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.67

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as low as C$0.55. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.63 million during the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

