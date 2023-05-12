International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Rating) (NYSE:THM) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as low as C$0.70. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 3,267 shares traded.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.77.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.