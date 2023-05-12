Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $5.13 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $25.70 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $5.13 or 0.00019419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00056705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00041709 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,451,367 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,948,040 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.