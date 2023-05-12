Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Up 192.3% in April

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Interroll in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Interroll alerts:

Interroll Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IRRHF remained flat at $2,342.00 during midday trading on Friday. Interroll has a fifty-two week low of $2,079.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,342.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,342.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,316.50.

Interroll Company Profile

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.