Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($46.69) to GBX 3,900 ($49.21) in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale started coverage on Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,017 ($63.31) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,486.17 ($56.61).

Shares of ITRK traded down GBX 30 ($0.38) on Friday, reaching GBX 4,128 ($52.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,485 ($43.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,028 ($63.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,308.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,082.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,116.14.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andrew Martin bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,082 ($51.51) per share, with a total value of £18,369 ($23,178.55). Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

