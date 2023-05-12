Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($46.69) to GBX 3,900 ($49.21) in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale started coverage on Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,017 ($63.31) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,486.17 ($56.61).
Intertek Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of ITRK traded down GBX 30 ($0.38) on Friday, reaching GBX 4,128 ($52.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,485 ($43.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,028 ($63.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,308.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,082.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,116.14.
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
