Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.56

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.56 and last traded at $66.44, with a volume of 802465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ITCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.45.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $674,448.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $674,448.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $588,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,827 shares of company stock worth $13,226,937 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

