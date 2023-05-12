Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Up 60.0% in April

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,749. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $22.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

