Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.96. 63,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,063. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.